Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team deserves to party like it’s 1999, or 1991, or 2015.

Team USA shared video of the jubilant dressing-room celebrations, which followed the 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup final. The triumph is USA’s fourth world championship and the first instance in which they successfully defended their title.

USA players already had lifted the Women’s World Cup trophy and collected a host of individual World Cup awards when the celebration carried into the dressing room.

Tournament MVP Megan Rapinoe missed the start of the celebration because FIFA selected her to undergo a postgame doping test and she also had to speak to reporters. Rapinoe’s teammates reserved a special confetti and champagne shower for the player whose powered their run through the knockout rounds and scored what proved to be the winning goal in the final.

when the presser holds you back… so you’re welcomed in style. pic.twitter.com/8w9rioUxCd — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Of course, the obligatory team pictures followed.

1991 ⭐️

1999 ⭐️⭐️

2015 ⭐️⭐️⭐️

2019 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ 🇺🇸 H I S T O R I C 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/0Lhj5f8CsW — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) July 7, 2019

Party on, Team USA, and never change.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images