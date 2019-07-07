Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team has waited four years for this moment.

Team USA raised the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday in Lyon, France, minutes after they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the final on goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented USA captain Carli Lloyd the trophy on the winners’ podium. Lloyd, the hero of World Cup 2015 who played just sparingly this summer, knew exactly what to do.

THERE IT IS! 🏆 The @USWNT lifts the FIFA Women's World Cup for a record 4th time! pic.twitter.com/u4cDLMrfR6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 7, 2019

The USA clinched its fourth world championship and became just the second back-to-back winner in FIFA Women’s World Cup history with the win over the Netherlands.

Team USA’s party is underway in earnest, and the celebrations will extend at least until Wednesday when New York City will honor them with a ticker-tape parade.

Spokeswoman for @NYCMayor confirms there will be a parade down the Canyon of Heroes for the #USWNT who just defeated the Netherlands 2-0 to win the World Cup ⚽️🏆 — katie honan (@katie_honan) July 7, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images