The United States women’s soccer team has waited four years for this moment.
Team USA raised the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday in Lyon, France, minutes after they beat the Netherlands 2-1 in the final on goals from Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle. FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented USA captain Carli Lloyd the trophy on the winners’ podium. Lloyd, the hero of World Cup 2015 who played just sparingly this summer, knew exactly what to do.
The USA clinched its fourth world championship and became just the second back-to-back winner in FIFA Women’s World Cup history with the win over the Netherlands.
Team USA’s party is underway in earnest, and the celebrations will extend at least until Wednesday when New York City will honor them with a ticker-tape parade.
Thumbnail photo via Michael Chow/USA TODAY Sports Images