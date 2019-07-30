Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you’ve ever seen Tom Brady in the general vicinity of New England Patriots fans, you know things can get weird.

Like, really weird.

For some strange reason, people lose all control and devolve into madness when they see Brady in person. It’s kinda like when people speak in tongues in southern Evangelical churches. Except, what happens when Brady goes near his admirers might be even stranger.

Exhibit A: This video, which was taken after Monday night’s training camp practice at Gillette Stadium:

The screaming at the very end is INSANE!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Scott Sullivan (@SliceOfSully) July 30, 2019

As WBZ’s Scott Sullivan said, that screaming at the end was insane.

This video offers further proof that, in New England, Brady really is like a god.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images