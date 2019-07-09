Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2019 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby kicked off with Joc Pederson bashing 21 home runs in the first round, but it was Vladimir Guerrero Jr. who stole the show.

Guerrero clubbed a total of 29 home runs in the first round Monday night in Cleveland, making it look too easy. The 20-year-old’s 29 home runs set a Home Run Derby record, previously held by Texas Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton, who hit 28 home runs in the first round of the 2008 competition.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – the youngest player in @tmobile #HRDerby history – just hit the most HR (29) EVER in the first round. — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 9, 2019

29 homers in the first round for Vlad Guerrero Jr. That's a #HRDerby record for a single round 💪 pic.twitter.com/hyN1jLp1Ub — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Before the slugfest started, though, the Rangers took a shot at the players competing in the competition with a throwback of Hamilton’s record-setting night.

Whoops.

Guerrero and his father could become the only father-son duo to take home the title if the 20-year-old can pull of a victory Monday night.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images