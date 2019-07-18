Xander Bogaerts went out of his way to provide some Boston Red Sox fans their “best day ever.”
The shortstop welcomed a group of the team’s fans to Aruba recently but did so in a different sort of uniform: that of “Cousin Sherman Brown.” Bogaerts went undercover — wearing a suit that added dozens of extra pounds; a dreadlocked wig; sunglasses and big hat — alongside his brother, Jair, who gave the fans a tour, which included some spots they frequented as youngsters.
Aruba’s tourism board published Bogaerts’ undercover video July 10, one day after the MLB All-Star Game. We’re not sure when Bogaerts filmed the segment, but his travel hasn’t cooled his red-hot bat.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images