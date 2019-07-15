Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox were trailing the Dodgers 4-2 entering the eighth inning of Sunday’s rubber match at Fenway Park. With two swings of the bat, Los Angeles’ lead vanished.

Xander Bogaerts led off the inning with a solo shot to left field, making it 4-3. Two pitches later, J.D. Martinez did the same, hitting a bomb to deep right-center field, tying the game at four.

Watch the homers below:

This was the fifth time this season the Red Sox have hit back-to-back homers, and the second time that Bogaerts and Martinez have done so.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images