The entire morning radio landscape in Boston changed Friday.

Shortly after Gerry Callahan announced his two decade-run at WEEI had come to an end, the “sports” radio network announced its new morning show, “The Greg Hill Morning Show,” will begin July 29 on WEEI. Longtime radio host Greg Hill will move from WEEI’s sister station, WAAF, to host the morning slot that Callahan had occupied since 1997, Entercom announced.

WEEI is wiping the slate clean, announcing Hill will be joined by co-host Danielle Murr while Callahan’s now-former cohost, Mike Mutnansky, will return to nights.

“Greg is a Boston market veteran with an incredible pedigree and track record of success,” Entercom Boston regional president and market manager Mark Hannon said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him to mornings at WEEI and to usher the station into the future.”

As for the show’s programming, here’s what Entercom had to say in its release: “As part of ‘The Greg Hill Morning Show’ on WEEI, Hill will carry over much of his present content, along with the creation of new content for the sports talk format of WEEI. As part of ‘Patriots Monday,’ Tom Brady’s in-season weekly interview on WEEI will also now be conducted by Hill. The show will also feature a monthly interview with Governor Charlie Baker (“Breakfast with Baker”), as well as many other staple benchmarks.”

So, basically, the WAAF morning show is moving to WEEI — just with a little more sports than before. How sports radio listeners in one of the most sports-obsessed markets in the country will react to that will be a fascinating plot to watch (and listen to) develop.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/WAAF