The Boston Celtics’ summer league schedule came to an abrupt end when they lost in the first round of tournament play on Saturday in Las Vegas, but that wasn’t before some promising play from the organization’s newest players.

Second-round pick Carsen Edwards headlined the team, averaging 19.4 points over the five game slate. He was a prolific scorer at Purdue, so this wasn’t a huge shock, but the rate at which he did so was rather impressive, proving that he’ll be able to contribute to Boston’s backcourt immediately.

Want to know what motivates the rookie? Well just look at the point guard’s wrist. Bill Sy of SB Nation’s Celtics Blog noticed that throughout summer league, Edwards had “HELP MAMA OUT,” “THANK GOD,” “HAVE FUN” and “KILL EVERYTHING” written on his wrist wrap. Edwards confirmed the observation on Twitter.

Edwards and the Celtics agreed to a four-year contract earlier this week.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II-/USA TODAY Sports Images