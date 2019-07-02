Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics acquired a big man on Monday, but where does that leave them for the 2019-20 season.

Of course, replacing Al Horford is no easy task, but Enes Kanter is a step in the right direction. Boston agreed to a two-year deal with the former Portland Trail Blazers center, which helps fill the the Celtics’ interior void.

Kanter is a solid offensive big who will help on the boards, but lacks on the defensive side of the ball. Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe joined “NESN Sports Today” Monday to discuss the Celtics potential starting lineup of Kanter, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward.

To hear from Washburn, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.