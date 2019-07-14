Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you polled Boston Bruins fans on what their least favorite NASCAR track is, you’d probably get a bunch of nonsensical responses. How does one even have a least favorite NASCAR track?

Well, that all changed this weekend.

Bruins forward Chris Wagner will drive the pace car next Sunday in the Foxwoods 301 at New Hamphire Motor Speedway. The track shared the news in an Instagram post, which prompted an out-of-nowhere response from California’s Sonoma Raceway.

“Will he drive faster than his slap shot?!” the comment reads.

To be honest, we have no idea what sort of beef Sonoma possibly could have with Wagner or the Bruins.

Maybe the person in charge of the track’s social media is a St. Louis Blues fan? Weird stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie SorvinUSA TODAY Sports Images