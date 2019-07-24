Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins’ offseason has been limited to minor tweaks, which is understandable given the team just came within one win of hoisting the Stanley Cup.

So, where does that put the B’s as far as the 2019-20 NHL season is concerned?

ESPN.com released updated power rankings Monday with the NHL draft and bulk of free agency in the rearview mirror, and the Bruins checked in at No. 2, trailing only the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators rounded out the top five.

Here’s what ESPN’s Emily Kaplan wrote about the Bruins:

Boston’s big focus right now is working on new deals for its young RFA defensemen: Brandon Carlo and Charlie McAvoy. There hasn’t been much change to last year’s Stanley Cup runner-up roster. That said, GM Don Sweeney is still poised to make in-season adjustments, especially around the trade deadline.

The Bruins’ championship window remains open for the time being, as Boston is returning the same core in 2019-20, anchored by an elite top line comprised of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. There’s also reason to believe Bruce Cassidy’s bunch will have a chip on its shoulder given the bad taste of losing in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden.

The St. Louis Blues, who defeated the Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final, placed No. 6 in the rankings, which are compiled by ESPN’s hockey editorial staff and take into account recent success and other factors, like players added via the draft, free agency and trades.

