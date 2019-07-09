Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Danny Ainge didn’t form the one-two punch that he dreamed of, but what he settled for is nothing to snuff at.

In all likelihood, the Boston Celtics will be led next season by point guard Kemba Walker and forward Jayson Tatum. Sure, it’s possible that Gordon Hayward returns to his All-Star form and/or Jaylen Brown becomes a legitimate No. 2 option, but Walker and Tatum figure to be Boston’s go-to options.

So, where do the two stars rank among the NBA’s premier duos?

Here’s Colin Cowherd’s top 10:

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the NBA's newest duo, sit atop @ColinCowherd's list of the top 10 duos in the league: pic.twitter.com/E4D35DjkWs — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 9, 2019

Hey, No. 8 isn’t bad. Although, the fact that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are ranked at No. 9 somewhat delegitimizes Cowherd’s list.

In other Celtics-related news, 7-foot-6 prospect Tacko Fall is becoming a sensation at NBA Summer League, and for good reason.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images