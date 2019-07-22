Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Chicago White Sox are making history Monday as the first team in Major League Baseball to extend the protective netting from foul pole-to-foul pole.

The move comes after a foul ball hit by White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10 struck a woman in the stands, sending her to the hospital. One week after the incident, Chicago announced its decision to extend their protective netting in an effort to further protect spectators.

The netting makes its debut Monday night as the White Sox open a 10-game homestand.

Take a look:

One for the history books – the White Sox become the first MLB team to extend their netting to the foul poles. Open a 10-day homestand tonight. More on @SportsCenter at 6 and after the game. pic.twitter.com/i53qR00l0M — Michele Steele (@ESPNMichele) July 22, 2019

A number of other fans have also been hit by foul balls this season, including another grizzly incident that left a young girl severely injured at Minute Maid Park back on May 29. But besides the Washington Nationals’ recent decision to extend the netting at Nationals Park nearly to each of the foul poles, no other organization has taken the measures to implement full protective netting on their home turf.

Thumbnail photo via Daniel Bartel/USA TODAY Sports Images