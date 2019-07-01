Kemba Walker has received a stamp of approval from the greatest Walker in Boston Celtics history.
Walker reportedly plans to sign with the Celtics once the NBA free-agent moratorium is lifted July 6. The UConn product, who became one of the best guards in the NBA over his eight-year career with the Charlotte Hornets, will be tasked with replacing Kyrie Irving, who reportedly is set to join the Brooklyn Nets.
And while that’s no easy task, the Celtics might be “better off” with Walker over Irving, according to Antoine Walker.
Here’s what the longtime Celtic had to say during Monday’s “First Things First” episode:
There’s no doubt that Walker is a great addition for the Celtics. He’s a proven scorer and has a reputation for being one of the best leaders in the game.
But will he put Boston over the top? We’re not so sure.
Why signing Kemba Walker is great, but doesn’t solve Celtics’ biggest problem >>
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images