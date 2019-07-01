Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker has received a stamp of approval from the greatest Walker in Boston Celtics history.

Walker reportedly plans to sign with the Celtics once the NBA free-agent moratorium is lifted July 6. The UConn product, who became one of the best guards in the NBA over his eight-year career with the Charlotte Hornets, will be tasked with replacing Kyrie Irving, who reportedly is set to join the Brooklyn Nets.

And while that’s no easy task, the Celtics might be “better off” with Walker over Irving, according to Antoine Walker.

Here’s what the longtime Celtic had to say during Monday’s “First Things First” episode:

"I believe the Celtics are better off with Kemba over Kyrie. He's better in the locker room and he wants to be there. Total package, off the court or on the court, Kemba is better than Kyrie." — @WalkerAntoine8 pic.twitter.com/YocqaHwmCf — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) July 1, 2019

There’s no doubt that Walker is a great addition for the Celtics. He’s a proven scorer and has a reputation for being one of the best leaders in the game.

But will he put Boston over the top? We’re not so sure.

