Julian Edelman might be roaming the waters off Cape Cod, Mass., if you can’t find him in the slot.

Okay, that’s actually not true, but a real, live shark has been named in honor of the New England Patriots wide receiver. The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy announced “Jules'” moniker Friday via Twitter, ending the menacing fish’s eight-year wait for a name.

Meet Jules! Originally tagged in 2011 and unamed until now, he’s one of our most reliable sharks—returning every year since. Like @Edelman11, he dropped his coverage and his squirrelly behavior made it hard to get a new tag in him. Hard work pays off, and he was retagged Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8FK5ayOPsn — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 19, 2019

We can’t fault the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s reasoning for naming “Jules.” Edelman, 33, has been one of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s most reliable options over the last five seasons and he now is second place all-time in career postseason receptions and receiving yards behind Jerry Rice.

Edelman has yet to comment on his namesake, but we’re curiously interested in how he feels about it.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images