Tacko Fall has shown he belongs in the NBA.

An anonymous Boston Celtics staff member explained to Yahoo! Sports’ Ben Rohrbach on Sunday why he believes the 7-foot-6 prospect is a worthwhile “investment” for an NBA team.

All 30 teams passed over Fall in the 2019 NBA Draft, but his impressive performances with Boston’s NBA Summer League team convinced the Celtics staffer he can develop into a valuable contributor.

Asked a Celtics staffer if Tacko Fall is an NBA player. The response: “I think he’s worth an investment for sure. If he improves this season anywhere close to his improvement the last few months then I think it’s hard to argue against him.” He’s been in Boston working all week. — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) July 21, 2019

“I think he’s worth an investment for sure,” the Celtics staffer said. “If he improves this season anywhere close to his improvement the last few months then I think it’s hard to argue against him.”

The non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 contract Fall signed with the Celtics last month allows him to participate in the summer league and training camp with the team. However, the Celtics risk losing him to another NBA team if they send him to the Maine Red Claws, their G League affiliate, without having signed him to a new contract.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said last week the team is “trying to get a contract done” with Fall. Doing so would thrill the player’s fans and begin the process of developing him into a serviceable NBA big man in earnest.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images