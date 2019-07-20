Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are no two ways about it: Chris Sale hasn’t been his usual self this season.

While the Red Sox ace hasn’t been an utter disaster in 2019, he’s been a far cry from the consistently dominant arm Boston fans have grown accustomed to seeing. In fact, the veteran southpaw thrice this season has gone a full calendar month without a victory.

Thursday afternoon, however, saw vintage Sale, who tossed six scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays. Sale believes sharper command was the key in his turnaround performance, and a conversation with Red Sox legend Luis Tiant seemed to bear fruit as well.

Tiant isn’t interested in offering up the details of his chat with Sale, but he did peel back the curtain a tiny bit by sharing a pretty funny moment the two shared.

Asked Luis Tiant what he told Chris Sale this week. Wouldn’t share the specifics, but did mention how their conversation came about. Two of the greats. pic.twitter.com/ONA5doLqOa — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) July 20, 2019

Given the lucrative five-year extension Sale signed before the season, it’s safe to say the seven-time All-Star would be able to cough up a little coin if Tiant actually held him to it.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images