This season hasn’t gone the way many expected it would for the Boston Red Sox, but they aren’t out of contention by any means.

Indeed, some things need to go right for the Sox in the final two and a half months of the regular season. But they only are two games out of the second American League wild-card spot, even though they currently trail the New York Yankees by nine games in the AL East standings.

Considering the underwhelming performances for stretches this season, is it fair to say the Red Sox have been terrible? According to Chris Sale, not exactly.

In a candid conversation with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Sale explained why the Red Sox might be down, but not out.

“I’ve seen what playing terrible looks like and it’s not this,” Sale said. “We just have to click. It’s something away from rolling. It’s exciting knowing we are going to get some time off, regroup and come back and say, ‘OK, we’re starting from scratch, 0-0. Don’t look at your numbers. It doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter what you’re hitting. It doesn’t matter what your ERA is. It doesn’t matter. All that stuff is out the window. Let’s start from here going forward and let’s see where we go because we have a chance to win another World Series. It doesn’t matter how you get there, you just have to get there. Get your foot in the door and see what happen.”

There’s no questioning the talent the Red Sox have, it’s just a matter of putting it all together. Boston will be tested in a big way right from the start of the second half, as it will host the MLB-best Los Angeles Dodgers for a three-game set beginning Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images