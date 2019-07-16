Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall will have a place in the NBA, despite the fact recent changes in the game favor players unlike him.

Former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy backed the 7-foot-6 prospect’s NBA credentials Tuesday during his appearance on Orlando, Fla., radio station FM 96.9 The Game. Van Gundy believes Fall will fill a role on an NBA team because players with a traditional big-man’s skill set still can help their teams win games in today’s NBA.

"I think he's going to get opportunities, I don't think there's any doubt about that. Even though the league has evolved away from big guys being central figures, there's still a role for them, particularly on the defensive end protecting the rim." – SVG on @tackofall99 pic.twitter.com/TdUvL7gv92 — 96.9 The Game (@969thegame) July 16, 2019

Van Gundy’s view on Fall’s potential NBA role is similar to that of Boston Celtics summer-league coach Scott Morrison, who suggested last week the team could use the 22-year-old center as a “specialty player,” or role player who does the aforementioned tasks on the court.

Fall signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Celtics last month after he went undrafted. He averaged 7.2 points and four rebounds over 12.6 minutes per game in five summer league contests, impressing current and former Celtics with his size, mobility and eagerness to learn.

He also became a cult hero among fans in attendance at summer league games, but Van Gundy is less interested in Fall’s meteoric celebrity than he is in the player’s potential to forge an NBA career.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images