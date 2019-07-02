Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Julian Edelman has quite the bond with his father, Frank.

But their relationship became strained for a brief time in 2018 after the New England Patriots wideout was handed a four-game suspension from the NFL for violating their performance-enhancing drug policy.

“Me and my dad talk every day,” Edelman said in his new documentary “100%: Julian Edelman,” as transcribed by Boston.com. “And after that, we didn’t talk for a while.”

In fact, the documentary states the two didn’t speak for 81 days.

Angie, Edelman’s mother, said the situation bothered Edelman’s father, who took a “different stance” on how to best cope with the situation than his son.

“Frank was very upset,” she said. “Jules didn’t want his dad a part of this process. He was handling it with his attorneys, and my husband doesn’t understand that sometimes.”

The suspension came as Edelman was working toward his return from a season-ending ACL injury that kept him on the sidelines in 2017. He wowed his teammates in his return in November 2018, but it’s clear he wanted to impress was his father.

