Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Surely the list of teams willing to gamble a giant front-court presence doesn’t only include the Boston Celtics.

Tacko Fall, the 7-foot-7 NBA prospect, explained Monday to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach why he joined the Celtics over other potential suitors. Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Celtics on June 21, one day after every other team declined to select him in the 2019 NBA Draft. Boston’s demonstrated interest in his services apparently convinced him it’s the best place for him to launch his professional career.

“(This is) somewhere I can go where I fit in right away, somewhere I can go where I know they really want me,” Fall said. “I feel I had all of that here in Boston, and it was a matter of just coming here and going to work.”

Fall averaged 11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in 33 contests during his senior season at the University of Central Florida.

He’s on Boston’s NBA Summer League roster and apparently has been impressing coaches with his unique mix of size and mobility.

Fall probably must prove himself further before he earns a spot on the Celtics’ roster and compete with former Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, Frenchman Vincent Poirier and the re-signed Daniel Theis and returning center Robert Williams for playing time.

Fall’s journey, which will begin in earnest July 6 when the Celtics open their summer league slate against the Philadelphia 76ers, is starting on sound footing.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Blake/USA TODAY Sports Images