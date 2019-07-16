Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Looks like the Minnesota Wild is pleased with their recent acquisition of Ryan Donato.

So much so, in fact, they’re bringing him back.

The former Bruins forward has signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract with the Wild, according to the club. Donato earned 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) in 22 games with Minnesota after being traded by Boston alongside a fourth-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft in exchange for Charlie Coyle on Feb. 20, including six multi-point games for the 23-year-old.

The Boston native played in 46 games through two years with the Bruins, racking up 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) along the way. He notched nine points (six goals, three assists) in his 34 games with Boston in the 2018-19 season before being traded to Minnesota.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images