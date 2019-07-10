Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sony Michel knows what he must accomplish first in order to achieve the goals he has set for his second NFL season.

The New England Patriots running back is mum on whether he’ll be healthy enough to participate fully in his team’s training-camp activities when they kick off later this month. The minor knee surgery Michel underwent in early June sidelined him for the end of the Patriots’ offseason workout progra. He reportedly is “progressing nicely” but he declined to confirm or deny whether his recovery will drag into training camp.

“It’s a process and it’s just something that I’m just kind of working towards,” Michel told NFL Media’s Omar Ruiz on Tuesday night. “That’s the goal to be ready for training camp.”

Patriots rookies will report to Gillette Stadium July 21, and veterans will arrive three days later. The first open practice will be July 25.

Michel rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns in his rookie season and played a key role in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory. While the coming weeks will determine the intensity with which Michel can practice, he intends to leverage his experience into an even better season.

“Just build on those moments,” Michel said when asked about his goals for 2019. “Build on what I’ve done. See can I raise it to another level? How much can I learn from it? How much can I take away from it to add? I think that’s what it’s all about. Just building on top and just trying to improve.”

Beginning the campaign on sound footing probably is the best way for Michel to hit his mark.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images