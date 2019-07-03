Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s soccer team is favored to triumph at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup, regardless of its last opponent.

Bovada pegged Team USA as the favorite to win the World Cup final on Sunday with favorable odds against Sweden and Netherlands, the teams competing for the other place in the showcase game.

Updated odds to win the Women's World Cup (Bovada): USA -600

Netherlands +600

Sweden +1000#FIFAWWC — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 3, 2019

USA booked it place in the World Cup final Tuesday with an unforgettable 2-1 win over England. They’re now one win away from successfully defending the world championship it claimed in 2015.

Many expect the Netherlands to thwart Sweden’s attempt at winning the second World Cup semifinal on Wednesday in Lyon, France. A Netherlands win over Sweden would set up a dream European champion versus world champion final.

However, if Sweden defeats the Netherlands it will face the U.S. for the second time this summer. USA beat Sweden 2-0 on June 20 in the teams’ final Group F game.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Martin/Presse Sports/USA TODAY Sports Images