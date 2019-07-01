Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Warm weather, longer days and summer barbecues highlight the month of July. But there is a lot to look forward to in New England sports as the dog days of summer arrive.

The Los Angeles Dodgers return to Fenway Park for the first time since the World Series as they seek revenge against the Boston Red Sox.

Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez represent the Sox at the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

And last but not least, the New England Patriots begin their quest for their seventh Super Bowl title as training camp kicks off at the end of the month.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava previews What’s On Deck in the month of July in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images