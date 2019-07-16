Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret Xander Bogaerts and Mike Trout have been a force for their respective teams.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop and Los Angeles Angels outfielder represented the American League in this year’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and both players continue to help their teams win on any given night, whether it’s at the plate or in the field.

But the duo stands alone in the AL as the only two players to be batting at least .300 with at least 20 home runs on the season, according to the Red Sox’s pregame notes.

Bogaerts cranked his 20th home run into the Green Monster seats Sunday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers and was batting .301 heading into Monday’s opener against the Toronto Blue Jays. Trout has 30 home runs on the season with a .305 batting average.

It’s clear to see why Boston locked up Bogaerts to an extension earlier this season and why the Angels rewarded Trout with a 12-year contract.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images