The Boston Red Sox can’t do what they did Friday night in Baltimore — they just can’t.
Not if they still want to make the playoffs, that is.
The Red Sox, currently out of the postseason picture, suffered an embarrassing 11-2 loss to the last-place Orioles at Camden Yards. The pitching (led by David Price) was awful, the defense (two errors) was brutal and the offense (just seven hits) was anemic.
After the game, star shortstop Xander Bogaerts minced no wards.
The Red Sox now are 11 games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. The defending World Series champions also are three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.
The Red Sox and Orioles will meet again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images