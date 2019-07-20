Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox can’t do what they did Friday night in Baltimore — they just can’t.

Not if they still want to make the playoffs, that is.

The Red Sox, currently out of the postseason picture, suffered an embarrassing 11-2 loss to the last-place Orioles at Camden Yards. The pitching (led by David Price) was awful, the defense (two errors) was brutal and the offense (just seven hits) was anemic.

After the game, star shortstop Xander Bogaerts minced no wards.

Xander Bogaerts called tonight one of the Red Sox' worst losses of the season. "It’s a bad moment to have one of these losses, but this is baseball, and tomorrow we gotta come back and be much better than what we did today. It’s unacceptable.” — Steve Hewitt (@steve_hewitt) July 20, 2019

Red Sox SS Xander Bogaerts called tonight's loss to the Orioles one of the worst of their season. "They’re not one of the leading teams in any category or one of the top teams. They’re last in our division. For them to beat us like they did, they came up playing good baseball." — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) July 20, 2019

The Red Sox now are 11 games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the American League East. The defending World Series champions also are three games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

The Red Sox and Orioles will meet again Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.

