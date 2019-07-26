Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox blew out the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a four-game set at Fenway Park on Thursday, and Xander Bogaerts was right in the thick of it.

The All-Star shortstop went 4-for-6 with two home runs in Boston’s 19-3 win. He currently sits in the American League’s top five in batting average (.315), doubles (33), RBI (80), runs (82) and OPS (.975).

For more on Bogaerts’ numbers, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images