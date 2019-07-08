Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three months after inking a six-year contract extension with the Boston Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts regrets nothing.

The All-Star shortstop said Monday that he would make the same move if he had to do it again, citing how much he enjoys watching teammate Rafael Devers’ development.

“I would do the same thing, yeah,” Bogaerts said, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. “Seeing Devers every day, (expletive), that’s something.”

Xander Bogaerts on whether he would sign his six-year extension again if given the chance for a redo: “I would do the same thing, yeah. Seeing Devers every day, (expletive), that’s something.” — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) July 8, 2019

Bogaerts is hitting .294 with 17 home runs and 65 RBI’s in 86 games so far this season. The 26-year-old will play in his second All-Star game on Tuesday night in Cleveland.

He’s definitely right about his teammate, though. In a season that hasn’t gone the way Boston had planned, Devers has been exceptional, hitting .324 with 16 home runs and 62 RBI’s. The 22-year-old has made impressive defensive improvements as well, serving as a major bright spot for the Red Sox.

Despite the stellar first half, Devers will not partake in the Mid-Summer Classic. Bogaerts joins Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez as the three Boston representatives.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images