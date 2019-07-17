Just how good has Xander Bogaerts been lately?
Ted Williams good.
The Boston Red Sox shortstop is having one the best seasons of his career, and he’s currently in the midst of a pretty impressive run that predates the All-Star break. He’s been so good, in fact, that he now sits beside only Williams in some Red Sox folklore.
Not bad.
In a season that has been characterized by inconsistency and shortcomings, Bogaerts has been a bright spot for the Sox all campaign. And if they want to stay in the playoff hunt, they’ll need Bogaerts to continue producing at his current rate.
