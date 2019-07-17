Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just how good has Xander Bogaerts been lately?

Ted Williams good.

The Boston Red Sox shortstop is having one the best seasons of his career, and he’s currently in the midst of a pretty impressive run that predates the All-Star break. He’s been so good, in fact, that he now sits beside only Williams in some Red Sox folklore.

Xander Bogaerts has joined Ted Williams as the only Red Sox ever to record at least 1 hit, 1 RBI, and 1 run scored in 8 straight games. (Williams had an 8-game streak in 1942 and an 11-game streak in 1950.) It is the longest streak by any player since Nolan Arenado in 2015 (8). — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) July 16, 2019

Not bad.

In a season that has been characterized by inconsistency and shortcomings, Bogaerts has been a bright spot for the Sox all campaign. And if they want to stay in the playoff hunt, they’ll need Bogaerts to continue producing at his current rate.

