Despite a roller coaster first half of the 2019 season, the Boston Red Sox enter the All-Star break with hot bats, the fourth-best road record in baseball and the sixth-best record in baseball since starting off 11-17.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava recaps the first half in the Xfinity Report above.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images