Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts and third baseman Rafael Devers have been the bright spots of an otherwise shaky 2019 campaign for the Sox. NESN.com’s Courtney Cox details their prowess at the plate in this week’s Xfinity Report.

The Sox are in the midst of their most important stretch of the season, facing AL East opponents in 21 consecutive games.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports