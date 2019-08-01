Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many expected the Yankees to make a big move at the 2019 MLB trade deadline. But they didn’t.

Why? General manager Brian Cashman said “there was nothing that lined up” for New York.

“There were prices that I felt were way too out of reach,” he said, per The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler.

In fact, despite claiming they were “fully engaged” with nearly every team in the MLB (besides the Boston Red Sox), New York was nowhere near making a deal come deadline.

“My job is constantly trying to improve this club, and we’re doing it for a long time,” he added. “Just in terms of the circumstances, we didn’t get close to anything. But we certainly knocked on all doors.”

So how do the Yankees plan on addressing their remaining roster issues?

“Because of how (the trade deadline) shaped out, we’re gonna basically look to hopefully add from our (injured) list,” Cashman said. “We have some pretty star-studded guys sitting there waiting in the wings. Hopefully their rehabs finally finish off properly and they can join this club and reinforce us.”

Considering they have players like CC Sabathia, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Brett Garnder (just to name a few) on the IL, the Yankees have plenty of players to shuffle around. But Cashman and Co. should remain wary of their dicey starting pitching situation, a problem New York had hoped to solve before the trade deadline, as it could come back to haunt them come postseason.

Thumbnail photo via Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY Sports Images