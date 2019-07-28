Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just one day after a brutal loss to the Boston Red Sox, Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia is headed for the injured list.

New York announced Sunday that Sabathia will take a spot on the 10-day IL with right knee inflammation. Infielder Tyler Wade has been recalled from New York’s Triple-A affiliate.

Sabathia lasted just 4 1/3 innings against the Sox on Saturday, giving up five runs (all earned) off nine hits while striking out just three batters.

The southpaw is 5-6 with a 4.78 ERA through 17 starts this season.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports