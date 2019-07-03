Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Move over Steve Nebraska, it appears a new super prospect is making his way into pinstripes.

The New York Yankees reportedly have signed who many believe is the next big thing in baseball from the Dominican Republic. His name is Jasson Dominguez, he’s 16 years old and locally, he’s know as “El Marciano,” or “The Martian.”

You know, because he’s so good at baseball, he can’t possibly be from this planet.

Dominguez, a switch-hitting center fielder that rings in at 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds, is regarded as one of the most highly-touted prospects out of the Dominican Republic in the past decade. The Yanks reportedly reached a deal Tuesday, the first day on international signings, for a $5.1 million bonus, beating out the team’s previous record of $3.2 million.

The 16-year-old already has been compared to the likes of Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout.

“He’s like (Mike) Trout,” one general manger told ESPN’s Jeff Passan, “and Trout wasn’t close to this good when he was 16.”

“It’s like Mickey Mantle,” an international scouting director also told Passan. “He’s not 6-foot. He’s a switch-hitter. He’s got crazy power. He’s fast as (expletive). He loves playing.”

(Here’s a clip of Dominguez taking some hacks)

Dominguez is eligible to begin playing in the Yankees organization as soon as next season.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images