Thanks to the retirement of Matt Cullen on Wednesday, Zdeno Chara became the NHL’s oldest active player at 42-years-old.

The Boston Bruins captain recognized that feat on Thursday with an Instagram post, showing off how old he truly is. The picture featured Chara’s face on a throwback photo of an old Bruins player, along with a caption noting that age is nothing but a number.

“It’s hard to believe I’m now the oldest active player in the NHL.” Chara wrote. “It’s been a long time since my rookie season but this game always keeps me young. Having the opportunity to play in the league all these years with and against the best players in the world has taught me time and time again that it’s a humbling game and age is just a number!”

Chara played in 62 games last year for the Bruins, recording five goals and nine assists. Of course the season was highlighted by his heroic effort in the Stanley Cup Final, as the 6-foot-9 defenseman played through a broken jaw as Boston fell short in seven games to the St. Louis Blues.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images