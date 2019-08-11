Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in the Wolverine State.

Drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway. After this race, only three events remain until the start of the 2019 NASCAR playoffs.

Brad Keselowski will start at the pole alongside Kevin Harvick. William Byron, Alex Bowman and Clint Bowyer round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Consumers Energy 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 11 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports

