Are you ready for some road racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International. The event is one of two road races on the Cup Series calendar.

Chase Elliott will start at the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron. Elliott’s first Cup race victory game in this very race last season.

Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Larson will round out the top five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Go Bowling at The Glen online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 4 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images