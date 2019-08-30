Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Although the Boston Red Sox aren’t exactly where they planned to be in the standings, the offense certainly has not been the issue — especially of late.

The Sox currently boast three players hitting above the elusive .300 mark with Rafael Devers (.326), J.D. Martinez (.314) and Xander Bogaerts (.311) and also are on pace to clobber the team record for most home runs in a single season. August has been a particularly monster month for the Sox’s sluggers.

For more on Martinez, Devers and Bogaerts, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images