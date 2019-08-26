Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The final grand slam of the year has arrived.

The greatest tennis players in the world will meet in New York for the 2019 U.S. Open, which kicks off Monday with first-round men’s and women’s singles play. The tournament will conclude Sept. 8, with ESPN providing TV coverage throughout.

Will Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka defend their titles? Will Roger Federer and Serena Williams wind back their clocks and turn in vintage performances? Will relative unknowns come out of nowhere and make history?

We’ll begin getting answers to those questions Monday.

Here’s how to watch the first round of the US Open online and on TV:

Start Time: Monday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m. ET

Schedule: USOpen.org

TV Channel: ESPN networks

Live Stream: USOpen.org | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images