Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo will be quick to put his return to NFL action behind him.

Garoppolo on Monday played in his first game since tearing his ACL last September. While brief (and in just the second game of the preseason), Garoppolo’s performance couldn’t have gone much worse, as he only completed one of his six pass attempts while also throwing an interception in the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Denver Broncos.

The 27-year-old surely would have liked to see his return to the gridiron go a bit smoother, but he’s not putting too much stock in Monday’s outing.

“Obviously (I’m) a little frustrated,” Garoppolo said, per ESPN. “But it’s the NFL, unfortunately we don’t get to play the whole game. … You wish you could be out there for more so you could bounce back. … It is what it is. It’s the preseason right now, so you just gotta take it in stride.”

There was one positive takeaway from Garoppolo’s showing, though. The sixth-year signal-caller had no issues with his surgically-repaired knee.

“I wasn’t thinking about it, so I was happy about that,” Garoppolo said. “It didn’t bother me too much.”

Garoppolo will have his work cut out for him in the famously important Week 3 of the preseason, as the 49ers will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday night. But luckily for Jimmy G, he only can go up from what he delivered against the Broncos.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images