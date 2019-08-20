Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo’s training camp struggles flowed into the NFL preseason.

The 49ers quarterback tossed five (!) interceptions during San Fransisco’s practice last week, and head coach Kyle Shanahan noted he was hoping Garoppolo would “practice long enough to give him a chance to play out of it.”

Well, that didn’t quite happen Monday night.

The 49ers and Denvers Broncos took the field to wrap up Week 2 of the preseason and it certainly didn’t go Garoppolo’s way. The Broncos put hands on each of the signal-callers first four passes, including an interception.

It didn’t get any better from there, though, as Garoppolo nearly was picked off again, but the ball ended up being dropped.

After all was said and done, the 27-year-old went 1-for-6 with an interception and zero yards in his first action since missing of last season with a torn ACL.

While it’s only preseason, it’s certainly not reassuring to see this happen to your franchise quarterback.

Thumbnail photo via Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports Images