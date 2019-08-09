Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots kicked off their preseason schedule Thursday against the Detroit Lions and, as is common early in the year, there were some kinks to be worked out.

New England looked very solid on the field, especially on the defensive end with former linebacker Jerod Mayo handling the play-calling duties. But there was one issue with the Patriots’ special teams unit.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski’s last name was spelled wrong on his uniform, as pointed out by Twitter user @Timlanglois. The 35-year-old’s jersey read “Gostowski,” missing the “k.”

You can see a picture of the incorrect jersey here.

As they say, it’s the preseason for everyone! And that includes the equipment department.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images