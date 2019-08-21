Bill Belichick has always had a way with the media. That way might tick some people off, but his style has helped the New England Patriots sustain one of the most impressive stretches in professional sports during his tenure at the helm in Foxboro, Mass.

Belichick joined Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy and Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni & Fauria” Wednesday as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio Telethon.

The roundtable-like interview went in a variety of directions, but one segment featured the coaches discussing how they deal with the media, specifically in a sports-crazed environment like Boston.

“Things are a lot different than they were at a different point in time. It is what it is. I agree with what Brad and Bruce said, they hit it right on the nose,” Belichick said, per WEEI. “Everybody is trying to do the best they can. I think there are times when — I think when it gets personal I think that is crossing the line. You can think whatever you want about my coaching — good, bad, I have heard all of it. That is your opinion and I have no problem with that. I think when it gets personal with players and other people within the organization, I don’t think that is where it belongs, but I don’t have any control over that. Whatever it is, it is. I just try and do the best I can for our football team.”

In classic Belichick fashion, the 67-year-old coach didn’t say much, but he placed the focus on doing what’s best for the Patriots. Stevens, Cassidy and Cora noted this exact theme when the trio was asked what makes Belichick’s team so successful.

All three coaches downplayed their approach to the media, basically noting that yes, it’s there and a part of the game, but they really don’t put much into it.

