Is 2019 Tom Brady’s swan song in New England? Well, you’d be silly to not at least recognize the possibility exists.

The Patriots quarterback has indicated plenty that he hopes to play into his mid-40s. But between his new contract, which voids at the end of the season, coupled with him putting his Brookline house on the market, seems to indicate that there’s a chance this could be it for Brady and the Patriots.

Now, whether he would retire or go to a different team should 2019 be his last season in Foxboro is a totally different conversation. But while appearing on “The Greg Hill Show” as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter admitted the whole situation is a little odd.

“Well, (his contract is) going to be an issue that just hangs out there all year long,” Schefter said. “And I didn’t hear of any discord (in the negotiations), I’m not aware of any discord, I don’t think that that was a factor. I just think that — you know people forget that people have lives and they have families, and sometimes you want to do what’s best for your wife and your kids. And Tom is 42 now, and I’m sure that his family has sacrificed plenty for him to do what he’s done and to be as dedicated as he is to his job, to do it at the level he has. So, again, if it’s me just looking at it from the outside, I’m just reading the signs, right? His home is for sale, he’s on a contract that voids. I mean, it’s just saying, it’s just saying that this has the potential, one way or another, for this to be his last season in New England.

“Let me repeat that: His home is for sale, his contract voids. It has the potential, I’m not telling you it will be, but I’m just telling you the elements are in place for it to be,” Schefter continued. “That doesn’t mean it will be, but isn’t that odd, all those things? Doesn’t that make you go, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting.’ It makes me go, ‘Hmm, that’s interesting.’ Again, we’ll see what he does, but I’m just telling you (the elements are there).

“Did I say he was leaving? No. Did I say it’s curious and interesting? Yes.”

Schefter mentions it plenty, but it bears repeating that he’s not reporting anything, just putting the pieces together. You’d be naive not to, and though his departure/retirement might not be imminent, it happening in the not-too-distant future by no means should be ruled out.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images