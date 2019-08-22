Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, that was a wild one.

The Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals resumed their suspended Aug. 8 contest Thursday afternoon in the top of the 10th inning with the score knotted at four and no ending in sight. In a game that could’ve lasted anywhere from five minutes, to five hours, the Red Sox came out on top after a mere 12 minutes after a Brock Holt walk-off double in the bottom half of the 10th inning.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to the media about how the team was able to prepare for such an rare game. To hear what Cora had to say, check out the video clip above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by

