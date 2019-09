Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It was a tough night for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

The Sox led for a majority of the contest, but were unable to close the door giving up seven runs in the eighth inning, ultimately falling 10-4 against the Los Angeles Angels.

After the game, Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke about how the team will respond to the tough loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images