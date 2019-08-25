Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt has been heating up of late, but the second baseman will take a seat against the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

With a left-hander Joey Lucchesi on the hill for the Friars, Chris Owings will get the nod at the keystone over the left-handed hitting Marco Hernandez while Holt gets a day off. Owings was brought up mostly for him to play against southpaws, but his numbers against lefties have been anything but good in the majors. Owings is just 6-for-52 against lefties this season.

Alex Cora explained his decision to ride with Owings in the lineup before Sunday’s game.

To hear his comments, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live,” video above, presented by DCU.

