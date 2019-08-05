Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sometimes finding something as simple as a note in your suitcase is all you need to remind yourself to not give up.

Such was the case for Red Sox manager Alex Cora when he found some handwritten notes from his daughter, Camila, after Boston dropped both games of Saturday’s day-night doubleheader against the New York Yankees.

According to the Providence Journal’s Bill Koch, the notes were from two years ago when Cora was named the bench coach of the Houston Astros. There are 50 total and range from “serious” to “sweet.”

“I looked at one and it was like, ‘After a tough loss…’” Cora told Koch. “And I read it, and it was about quitting. I was like, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’”

Boston sits 13 1/2 games behind New York for first place in the American League East heading into Sunday’s finale and six behind the Tampa Bay Rays for a wild card spot. And while things look grim in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, there’s still 49 games left to play.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images