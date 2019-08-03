Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Despite a loss Friday against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, Eduardo Rodriguez has impressed plenty of people with the progress he’s made between the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is one of those people. And when it comes to handling an early deficit, Cora says E-Rod has improved leaps and bounds compared to last season.

Hear from Cora’s postgame press conference in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

